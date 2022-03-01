ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Celebrates 'Baby' Justin Bieber's 28th Birthday With Sweet Tribute

By Tionah Lee‍
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailey Bieber has some sweet birthday wishes for her husband, Justin Bieber. On Tuesday, the model dedicated an Instagram post filled with PDA to her man on his 28th birthday. “Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part...

Comments / 2

