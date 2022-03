Roku is primarily known for both its streaming devices that are among the best available and Roku OS, with the latter also being licensed to TV brands like Hisense, Hitachi, Philips, TCL, and others in the US, Mexico, and more parts of the world. Now, the company is looking to take the next step and is reportedly looking to manufacture TVs under its own brand name.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO