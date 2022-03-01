ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Stewartville Man Charged In Second Child Sex Abuse Case

By Kim David
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Stewartville man who was charged last September with having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 13 is facing new allegations. The...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Probation For Near Fatal Stabbing in Owatonna

Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News ) - A woman accused of nearly killing her boyfriend in an attack last March will not have to serve any prison time. A Steele County judge today sentenced 35-year-old Tierrah Wells to four years on probation for her conviction on a first-degree assault charge. The Waseca woman admitted to the charge in January through a plea agreement that led to the dismissal of an attempted murder charge.
OWATONNA, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Winona Man Killed in Head-On Crash

La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash involving a semi-truck this morning claimed the life of a Winona man. The State Patrol says the 29-year-old victim was driving a pickup truck south on Highway 61 when he crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound semi-truck. The crash occurred around 8:50 AM about two miles north of the I-90 and Highway 41 interchange near north of La Crescent.
WINONA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Stewartville, MN
Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Stewartville, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

Runaway Cows Killed By Vehicle Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two cows were killed and two others had to be put down after being hit by a vehicle in rural northeast Olmsted County on Tuesday. Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says the vehicle was driving east on 75th St around 8:00 pm when it hit the cows in the 6000 block.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Arrested Following 30-Mile Police Chase

ROYALTON -- Two people were arrested after leading authorities on a 30-mile chase Tuesday afternoon. At around 3:30 p.m. St. Cloud police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was on Highway 10 heading into Royalton. Deputies with the Morrison County Sheriff's Office got involved in the chase north of...
ROYALTON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Wabasha County Sheriff Announces Retirement

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - Voters in a neighboring county will be electing a new sheriff in November. Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsh has posted a letter on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page announcing his decision to retire when his current term in office expires early next year. Bartsh indicated it was time "to put a greater emphasis on my family," noting they had often taken a "backseat" to his job.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Dies From Injuries Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the three people injured in an apartment building fire in St. Paul on Tuesday has died. The Saint Paul Police Department today identified the victim as 73-year-old James Sparks. He and two other people were transported to Regions Hospital after the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment around 2:15 PM Tuesday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy