Review: Witching Horror Film Hellbender Is a Complex, Ambitious Effort

By Steve Prokopy
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey live alone in the woods, playing in a two-person metal band complete with makeup and costumes; living off the land; and occasionally dabbling into the dark arts that are a rich part of their ancestry (which includes witches in their bloodline being burned hundreds of years earlier, as we see...

Port Townsend Leader

Horror film shot in PT completed, headed to festivals

It took over a year-and-a-half of scriptwriting, applying for permits, finding a cast and crew, filming, and post-production, but film director Maria Collette Sundeen’s horror short “Lifeless” is finally finished. The Los Angeles-based director shot most scenes of the short film in Port Townsend, utilizing city spots...
Collider

How 'Hellbender' Demonstrates Low-Budget Horror's Explosive Creative Potential

The newest horror gem on Shudder, Hellbender, was recently released on the platform and has proven once again that low-budget films offer some of the most exciting work of the genre. Not to be confused with the atrocious 2012 film Hellbenders, this vibrant film tells the story of a mother and daughter who spend their time together making metal music in their isolated home in the woods. You know, just normal things you do with your mom when you aren’t allowed to go outside into the broader world beyond.
Review: Sons of Hollywood Reveals Hypocrisy and Defiance in Old Hollywood at Windy City Playhouse

As a fan and amateur historian of the film industry in America, I found Sons of Hollywood to be a heart-rending retelling of the lives of those who entertained millions in the early days of Tinsel Town. The tragedy of Ramon Navarro has been told as well as embellished to include more salacious and erroneous details. Playwrights Carl Menninger and Barry Ball have given a vulnerable and humane portrayal of Navarro and early screen star turned decorator to the powerful and glamorous—William Haines.
Review: Retro-Futuristic and Sincerely Romantic, Strawberry Mansion Is Wholly Unique

Set in a retro-futuristic depiction of 2035, the film imagines a disturbing totality of capitalism: in dreams, anything one imagines of monetary value is taxed upon waking, with the whole enterprise carried out under the watchful eye of the federal government. James Preble (played by an appropriately understated Audley) is a dream auditor who has been tasked with combing through hours of unaccounted-for dream tapes from the aged eccentric Bella (a wonderful Penny Fuller), who has somehow managed to evade the dream tax for years.
Preview: Atmospheric Hidden Deep Invokes Aliens and The Thing

I love atmospheric horror games with a mystery. What’s more fun than exploring a horror beyond comprehension, that you just can’t look away from because you need answers? I can’t think of anything. Video games are at their absolute best when delivering this type of experience, and Hidden Deep, even in Early Access, is shaping up to be a gem.
Esquire

The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2022

Since the dawn of the horror that was 2020, each year seems to feel like a less original but equally painstaking reboot in a should-have-never-been-rebooted horror franchise. Every turn of the season seems to come with a jump scare that’s somehow unsurprising yet “unprecedented.” And, though we may have been faced with plenty of events that weren’t on our 2020 bingo cards, by now, we can predict that variant lurking around the corner like a bad slasher film.
Review: Documentarian Tony Stone Brings a True-Crime Sensibility to Kaczynski Chronicler Ted K

He was suspicious of all forms of technology, except the kind he could build to blow up as package bombs, often delivered to the heads of companies or politicians. But it was conventional social norms he was really rebelling against, including the institution of marriage, which he saw as a consuming force that took away his brother from him. Because much of his life was a contradiction, Kaczynski, according to the film, frequently fantasized of being in a loving relationship with an old-fashioned woman (Amber Rose Mason). But in those moments where he realizes he’s let his fantasy life take over too much, he quickly swings back into being one of the country’s most elusive killers who sparked the largest manhunt in FBI history.
Review: Alone With You Forces a Woman to Reckon with Isolation, Paranoia and Solitude

For film critics and other careful observers of film over the last year or so, there’s been something of a game we play, especially when it comes to watching smaller films made during the pandemic. There are often signs that COVID restrictions were in place—sometimes it’s more explicit, like having most communication done via laptop or phone, or the film is actually set during a pandemic; sometimes it’s less obvious, like noticing how far apart the background extras are standing from each other even if they’re talking to one another. But with films like Emily Bennett & Justin Brooks’ debut feature Alone With You, it’s the theme of being alone and possibly being driven insane by your own thoughts that is the most interesting kind of tell for a film made during the pandemic.
Review: Hercule Poirot Returns in Death on the Nile, an Elevated, Elegant Mystery

Taking a slightly more serious, but no less stylized, approach to the crime-solving adventures of Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot (played as he was in the Murder on the Orient Express by director Kenneth Branagh), Death on the Nile follows Poirot on an Egyptian vacation, where he gets wrapped up (perhaps not by accident) in the search for a murderer. The suspect has killed someone an a private yacht hired by a photogenic couple (Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer) for their honeymoon and shared only with a select few guests. Based on the Agatha Christie novel and adapted by Michael Green, Poirot seems to take this particular case to heart. He knows a few of the suspects personally, and the overreaching theme of true love is one that he has known—and lost—to such a degree when he was a younger man that he has never allowed himself to love again.
Review: Queen of the Night Portrays a Healing Journey of a Father and Son

I was truly thrilled to see the magnificent Andre Teamer as the father Stephen. I have seen Teamer’s performances since the early ’00s as a member of the MPAACT collective. I covered Tad in 5th City back in the day when Teamer played another Black father watching his son navigate life in a tough neighborhood. Teamer brings an introspective and healing father to Queen of the Night. His sons have made it to adulthood and gone through college, which is a major achievement. He has been divorced by their mother and estranged from his overachieving son Marshall. He is looking for a release of anger and grief as he takes his youngest son Ty camping before they head to the mother’s wedding. Ty is played with zest and vulnerability by Terry Guest. Ty is the younger son who is an artist who is also queer. He has an impish quality that portrays a wounded child still inside. He shows up at camp dressed more for glamping. His shiny clothes and floral du-rags are a hilarious contrast to Stephen’s macho plaid shirts and sweat-wicking attire.
Review: My Fabulous Storyteller Is a Fun Interactive Audiobook Player for Kids

Parents these days may struggle with being able to find entertainment for their young ones without having to resort to putting them in front of a screen. Audiobooks are a great alternative, but without the ability to interact, little ones might get bored. That’s where something like My Fabulous Storyteller comes in: it’s screenless (mostly), and interactive—all in an attractive device that is robust and easy to use. And while it has a lot to love, it does a few things that might prevent a happily ever after.
Review: Liam Neeson’s Latest, Blacklight Takes Too Many Shortcuts, Short-Changing Audiences

But the character of Jones is a member of the “biased” media and played by a woman of color, so the film instead is told from the perspective of Travis Block (Liam Neeson), a freelance government fixer who brings in any deep-cover FBI agent who has lost their way mentally. Block isn’t officially an agent himself, but he works directly for FBI Director Gabriel Robinson (Aidan Quinn), and is sent out to work in the shadows to retrieve these agents, often when they are in danger of being exposed. The film opens with one such extraction of an agent from under the noses of a white supremacist group, and there are explosions and car stunts galore.
Review: Black Women’s Work Underpins Goodman Theatre’s Gem of the Ocean

Black history is continuously under attack, even during Black History Month. Some jurisdictions and politicians are busily banning books and curriculums that even mention America’s original sin of slavery. Playwright August Wilson’s body of work chronicled the history of Black lives and the impact of systemic racism in his Century Cycle, ten plays set in his hometown of Pittsburgh during each decade of the 20th century.
Preview: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Is Retro Inspired Survival Horror

I really need more survival horror games in my life. And while I like where the Resident Evil games have gone, there’s just something that was scary about old school survival horror. I don’t know if it was the lower fidelity graphics, their novelty, or even just the fact that I played them when I was much younger—but nothing quite feels like old school survival horror. Developer Invader Studios is hoping to change that with a game that has its mind on the classics, with modern graphical fidelity.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘No Exit’: Film Review

Agatha Christie meets The Hateful Eight in Damien Power’s thriller about five people trapped in a snowbound shelter, with one or more of them being guilty of kidnapping a little girl. Adapted from Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel, No Exit was originally scheduled for theatrical release but is now making its domestic premiere on Hulu. There, the film’s absurd plot machinations and lack of star power should be less of a turn-off to streaming viewers endlessly hungry for new content. Relative newcomer Havana Rose Liu (Mayday) plays the central role of Darby, a twentysomething recovering addict who discovers during a stint in...
Review: An Entertaining When There Are Nine Omits Part of the Story of the Pop Culture Legal Icon

Playwright Deering positions her work as a dream play, taking place in Ginsburg’s mind, where she recalls important moments in her life and how she addressed challenges. Deering captures Ginsburg’s wit, humor and intelligence as she fights constant mid-century battles for female equality in law school, Big Law, judicial hiring practices and even in her own Jewish faith. (She was not allowed to say the mourner’s prayer when her mother died because only men were allowed to do that.) But Ginsburg apparently never dreamed of being celebrated as a feminist, let alone as a pop culture icon.
Review: Intimate and Endlessly Moving, After Yang Navigates the Intersection of Humanity and Technology

Editor’s Note: this review was originally published during the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. After his quiet 2017 masterpiece Columbus, filmmaker Kogonada moves tangentially into the world of heartfelt science fiction with After Yang, which debuted at last year’s Cannes Film Festival. Adapted from a short story by Alexander Weinstein, the film is set in the not-too-distant future and tells the story of parents Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), who have an adopted daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), from China. When we meet them, they also apparently have an older Chinese son named Yang (Justin H. Min), who it turns out is an extremely lifelike android (or “techno-sapien,” as he is called in the film) that the couple purchased (certified refurbished) as a way to help Mika connect more with her Chinese heritage in ways that they couldn’t teach her. This well-meaning gesture becomes problematic when Yang malfunctions, leaving young Mika distraught and her parents desperate to find out how to fix her robot older sibling.
Review: Lost Souls and Collateral Damage in Ruined at Invictus Theatre

When a country is ravaged by war, various organizations publish pictures to horrify the viewer enough to give a tax-deductible donation. Send a check or a monthly donation and get a letter from a child that you have “saved.” With a few extra dollars, you can assuage your guilt further by wearing the organization’s T-shirt and calling yourself a humanitarian. Ruined by Pulitzer-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is a visceral and gripping drama that puts the hidden horrors of war on display. Invictus Theatre’s production of Ruined, directed by Ebby Offord, will take you on a journey of unspeakable violence now given a voice.
Review: Wanderer Is a Time Travelling Escape Room

I think the promise of virtual reality games hasn’t quite panned out, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some gems worth playing through. Personally, I love escape room style games in virtual reality, with one of my favorites being The Room: A Dark Matter. These games use virtual reality in some of the best ways—tactile puzzle solving–while letting someone with motion sickness (like me) enjoy themselves without feeling sick afterwards. Wanderer has easily become one of my favorite escape room style virtual reality games, and in a lot of ways raised the bar for what I expect from the genre.
Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

