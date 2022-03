A “likely” scenario is becoming reality. The Chiefs on Monday are using the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, ESPN reported. The tag, which carries a projected $16.5 million price tag, allows the Chiefs extra time to work on a long-term deal for Brown leading to the league’s mid-July deadline. If no deal is in place by the deadline, Brown will play the 2022 regular season under the franchise tender, provided he signs it.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO