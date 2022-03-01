Samuel L. Jackson: ‘I Should’ve Won’ an Oscar, but Oscars Don’t Get ‘Asses in Seats’ Like I Do

Samuel L. Jackson took a shot at The Academy Awards after that snub so long ago. Fans will recall that the beloved actor has only been nominated for the Oscars once, back in 1995 for Pulp Fiction. In a recent interview with The Times, he seemed to think that was a shame and a lot of The Academy's problems were of their own making. As they scramble to bring the 94th edition of the show together, there have been difficulties securing a host. Along with those issues, were the cutting of certain awards being presented on the telecast. It's all in flux at the moment. But, Jackson also seems keen to defend the big blockbusters that certain cinema fans have singled out as "what's wrong with the movies these days." In the lead-up to the nominees, a lot of fans sitting at home were hoping that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be one of the names called for Best Picture. When that didn't happen, a lot of people online were disappointed, and Jackson was one of them.

