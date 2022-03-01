Elon Musk provides support to Ukraine, makes it to Brownsville for Sombrero Fest

Elon Musk had a busy weekend. The SpaceX founder and CEO deployed his Starlink internet service satellites to Ukraine, while also attending a Sombrero Fest event in Brownsville. (Getty Images file photo)

Elon Musk had a busy weekend. Social media praises a photo of the Space X founder and CEO enjoying a Sombrero Fest event in Brownsville during the same weekend he deployed his Starlink internet service satellites to Ukraine to help the country stay online during the war with Russia.

On Facebook, Edén Ramírez wrote in his viral picture of Musk , "Imagine being this guy right here… richest guy in the world, admiring and smiling at a Spiropapa while visiting Charro Days in Brownsville, and deploying your Starlink internet service satellites to help fight a war against Russian aggression, all in the same day."

Musk announced Saturday that he had activated Starlink internet service in Ukraine as the country suffered power outages and gaps in internet service due to Russia's invasion. Musk also promised at the time that more were "en route." According to CNN , a shipment of the Starlink user terminals arrived in Ukraine Monday, February 28.

On Saturday evening, photos of Musk and his son at Sombrero Fest in Brownsville started circulating on social media. According to Valley Central , Musk originally agreed to go to the festival on February 10 during a presentation at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica when someone asked if he would go.

The photos showed Musk and his son hanging out with locals and eating spiropapas.

