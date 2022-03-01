ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

FA Cup: Teenager Josh Coburn scores extra-time winner against Spurs

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage substitute Josh Coburn scores an extra-time winner to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores Blues winner in FA Cup

Chelsea survived a scare against Championship side Luton Town to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals in a tie overshadowed by owner Roman Abramovich's decision to sell the Stamford Bridge club. Abramovich made the announcement an hour before kick-off after growing speculation he would put Chelsea up for sale following Russia's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Typical Tottenham’: Alan Shearer unimpressed after Spurs crash out of FA Cup

Alan Shearer has described Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough as “typical Tottenham” after Antonio Conte’s side were beaten in extra-time in the fifth round tie.Substitute Josh Coburn pounced soon after half-time in the extra 30 minutes to seal the home side’s progression to the quarter-finals.Having beaten Leeds so convincingly in the Premier League on Saturday, it was another set-back for Spurs, who continue to struggle to put together consistent performances even after the arrival of Conte.Shearer believes the victory for Chris Wilder’s side was more than merited.“This was no fluke,’ Shearer said on the BBC. “Spurs were so flaky...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nat Sciver century in vain as England fall short in World Cup opener

Nat Sciver’s stunning century proved to be in vain as England opened their Women’s World Cup defence with a 12-run defeat to Australia.England failed to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month but pushed the pre-tournament favourites all the way in Hamilton, New Zealand.Australia opener Rachael Haynes played the decisive role with a brilliant century, hitting 130 as her side posted 310 for three from their 50 overs – with captain Meg Lanning adding 86.A brilliant effort from our batters but we just fall short in our opening #CWC22 fixture.Scorecard: https://t.co/RKID3EHIMn#TeamEngland pic.twitter.com/fQkEgYOwHr— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middlesbrough#Uk#Championship#Tottenham
NBC Sports

FA Cup, live! Scores, videos, results, odds, predictions

The FA Cup fourth round was absolutely epic, as there was so much drama and big boys were on upset alert all weekend long, and now the fifth round promises more fireworks. Fifth-tier Boreham Wood beat second-tier Bournemouth to set up a trip to Premier League side Everton, while Chelsea needed extra time and a penalty kick save from Kepa in the 117th minute to win at home against Plymouth Argyle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Hewitt makes history as Australian young guns win Davis Cup thriller

Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkanikis have dragged Australia into the Davis Cup finals group stage in a thrilling 3-2 qualifying win over Hungary in Sydney. The unfancied Hungarians had taken a shock 2-1 lead with a stunning doubles victory on Saturday before de Minaur and Kokkinakis embarked on a steely rescue mission at Ken Rosewall Arena.
SPORTS
BBC

Joey Beauchamp: Oxford United legend was found dead at home - inquest

Oxford United legend Joey Beauchamp was found dead at his home, an inquest has heard. The 50-year-old former footballer was identified by his brother at his home in Kingsway Drive, Kidlington, on 19 February. A post-mortem examination found his cause of death was hanging, senior coroner for Oxfordshire Darren Salter...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy