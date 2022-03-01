ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saving by Shaving: Baker, Patriots raise money for children’s hospital

By Josh Faiola
 7 days ago

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and members of the New England Patriots got haircuts Tuesday to support pediatric treatments at Boston Children’s Hospital.

For the eighth consecutive year, Baker and colleagues from the Massachusetts State House participated in the “Saving by Shaving” event.

Many people sat in the barber’s chair for a shave, including Patriots Kyle Van Noy and David Andrews.

Quarterback Mac Jones and Red Sox legend David Ortiz were also in attendance.

At the end of the event, Granite Telecommunications presented a $5 million check to the hospital.

“I want to thank everybody at Granite for year after year showing up, getting cut, and making big donations and contributions to organizations that really matter for saving lives of the people here in the Commonwealth and around the world,” Baker said.

According to Granite, close to $50 million has been raised over the past nine years.

