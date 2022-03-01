William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti join Peacock's 'The Resort'

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tanisha Harper (Dollface) is joining ABC’s long-running daytime drama General Hospital as a new series regular in a recasting. Harper will play Jordan Ashford, the Port Charles police commissioner, replacing Briana Nicole Henry, who most recently played the role and exited the series last year. The Jordan Ashford role was initially portrayed by Vinessa Antoine from March 14, 2014 to September 7, 2018. Henry took over the role from September 13, 2018 to September 13, 2021, when she announced that she felt it was time for her “to move on” from the series. Harper’s first...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO