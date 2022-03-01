William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti join Peacock's 'The Resort'

Click here to read the full article. William Jackson Harper (Love Life) has joined the cast of Landscape With Invisible Hand, a heightened comedy that Cory Finley (Bad Education, Thoroughbreds) is directing for MGM, Deadline can confirm.
He’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Tiffany Haddish, Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie.
The film adapting M.T. Anderson’s National Book Award-winning novel of the same is set in a deeply stratified, alien future. Further details with regard to its plot have not been disclosed. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner are producing for Plan B,...
