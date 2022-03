A convoy of trucks and other vehicles heading to Washington, D.C., to protest government mandates is scheduled to pass through Kansas and Missouri on Thursday and Friday. The “Freedom Convoy to D.C.-Midwest Route” is the second such event in a week with plans to roll through both states. Another convoy that set out from California last week on its way to D.C. pulled the plug early Saturday after one day, saying there weren’t enough participants to continue.

