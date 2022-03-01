ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Ukraine native living in Rockford worried for friends and family

By Rachael Perry
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VZOF_0eSqLSr000

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Watching the bombs fall and refuges run in Ukraine is tough enough not knowing the people affected, but for a woman living in Rockford, the Russian invasion is much more personal.

Helen Buhai, a Ukrainian resident who recently moved to Rockford, said that she still can not believe what she is seeing. Place from her childhood are destroyed and her family is searching for safety. All of her family and friends are still in Ukraine, some hiding at bomb shelters in Kyiv.

She said that Russian troops are closing in and making it impossible for those loved ones to leave the city.

“I read on the internet that Putin would announce something, and I’m like, ‘oh my goodness, no,'” Buhai said.

That is the moment Buhai realized her family could be in danger.

“In one hour my mom texted me, ‘I heard four or five very strange noises and it’s not fireworks,’ and I called her like, ‘mom it’s war – was just began,'” Buhai said.

Buhai left Kyiv in 2019 to study in the United States, graduating from Rockford University. Her family and friends are all still there.

“So my mom, she’s hiding in a bomb shelter the last six days, so once a day she can goes to the grocery store, brings the food home, cooks something at home and brings the food to the bomb shelter,” she said.

She is now waiting for updates as Russian troops continue the attack on her country. Facetiming her friend, she asked if its is safe for them to leave.

“She sent me a video from her house where she can see these power stations clearly,” Buhai said. “Oh my gosh, they bombed it so badly so the night was almost like a day. It was like so light and the windows were like trembling and people were so scared.”

Buhai worries that her once beautiful home will soon be gone.

“When they start to bomb places you used to live, first time you could not believe it at all,” she said. “You’re looking at this like, ‘this is my playground when I used to play when I was a kid.'”

She said being away from her family at this time is the hardest part.

“Of course I want to support my mom who is alone right now, and of course I understand that all the people are scared, but I know that my parents are glad that I’m here because they’re like, ‘oh she’s not here, she’s safe,’ but I feel so bad,” she said.

Buhai is now praying for peace and her family’s safety. She has a few ways that people can help support Ukraine. Residents can create a custom gift list on Amazon , send parcels to Ukraine through Meest and donate to Help Ukraine Together .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Donations for Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donations, including medical supplies, from residents in the stateline will soon be on their way to Ukraine. The City of Rockford announced a donation drive last week for Rockford’s sister city in the country. Officials in Brovary reached out to Rockford, asking for any help as they fight Russian forces, saying […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

McDonald’s closing 850 restaurants in Russia

DETROIT — McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The burger giant said it will continue paying its 62,000 employees in Russia. But in an open letter to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempckinski said closing those stores is […]
DETROIT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago celebrates ‘Casimir Pulaski Day’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked “Casimir Pulaski Day” in Illinois, which meant a day off from school for some students. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot celebrated the day by highlighting the Polish community’s impact on the city. She said that Pulaski would have been proud of how they have stepped up to help Ukraine. Pulaski […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Rockford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Russia
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coca-Cola, Pepsi suspend business in Russia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — Coca-Cola and PepsiCo announced Tuesday they would join the growing ranks of global firms ceasing their operations in Russia. “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” Coca-Cola said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and assess the situation as […]
BUSINESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy