GOLF’s Subpar: Why Jon Rahm is poised to dominate according to Pat Perez

One 76 couldn’t do it. A second one did. After struggling to the four-over round on Saturday, after entering the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational two shots out of the lead, Rory McIlroy held back on his thoughts on the conditions at Bay Hill, where the grass in the rough was high, the grass on the greens was not and the wind was all over the place. “I don’t want to say anything that I’m going to regret, but it’s — I guess, the last few years, we sort of know what to expect coming here.”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO