Golf

GOLF’s Subpar: Why Jon Rahm is poised to dominate according to Pat Perez

Golf.com
 7 days ago

golf.com

Golf.com

What happened to Phil Mickelson? | GOLF Explains

Nine months ago, Phil Mickelson was the toast of the golf world after his PGA Championship win. Today, not so much. In the latest GOLF Explains, we break down what has been a tumultuous stretch for the six-time major winner.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘It’s like crazy golf:’ Rory McIlroy lashes out at setup at Bay Hill

One 76 couldn’t do it. A second one did. After struggling to the four-over round on Saturday, after entering the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational two shots out of the lead, Rory McIlroy held back on his thoughts on the conditions at Bay Hill, where the grass in the rough was high, the grass on the greens was not and the wind was all over the place. “I don’t want to say anything that I’m going to regret, but it’s — I guess, the last few years, we sort of know what to expect coming here.”
GOLF
Golf.com

JT goes to Duke, golf’s new power couple and Tiger drops the mic | Rogers Report

I’m currently reporting live from Rhode Island, but I’m heading down to the Players for the first time ever this week which I am quite excited about. Between Jin Young Ko’s record-setting week at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, Ryan Brehm’s perfectly-timed win at the Puerto Rico Open and the impressive show Scottie Scheffler put on at Bay Hill, it was an eventful week on the course in professional golf. It was an eventful week off the course as well, and I’m here to share what’s happened on golf social media over the last few days. Let’s get right to it!
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss: "Effective immediately, Rory McIlroy is suspended"

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan joked that he suspended Rory McIlroy after the Northern Irishman called for greater transparency. Monahan faced the media ahead of the Players Championship where he spoke on a number of issues. Primarily, the commissioner wanted to "move on" from the talk of rival leagues and...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Jon Rahm: "Quit? When I pass Tiger Woods"

One of Jon Rahm’s playing partners, PGA Tour veteran Pat Perez, sai that the 27-year-old has his eyes set on a lofty goal less than a year after claiming his first major: winning more major championships than Tiger Woods. Pat Perez, statements. “We play all the time at Silverleaf...
GOLF
Golf.com

Is Phil Mickelson suspended? Monahan’s answers give us clues

When we on the Golf Internet were delivered a social media post entitled “A Statement from Phil Mickelson” on Feb. 22, the attached paragraphs gave us plenty to parse through. There was a vague apology, an appeal for golf to change and a claim that his intent was always to support golfers and the game at large. But his sign-off, in which he claimed to “desperately need some time away,” triggered speculation: Is Phil Mickelson suspended?
GOLF
Golf.com

Why Max Homa missed his own hole in one

Max Homa recorded his first PGA Tour ace on Saturday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. At least, that’s what people are telling him. Homa’s tee shot on the par-3 14th hole at Bay Hill Club soared high into the air, taking three artful bounces before plunking into the bottom of the hole for his first-ever hole in one. It was a raucous moment at the very-gettable 14th — measuring just 160 yards thanks to Saturday’s forward tees and pin placement — a memorable one for Homa.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

This often-overlooked statistic can have a huge effect on your putting performance

Yoda once said that “to gain control, one must give up control.” In golf, the equivalent is, “to make putts, one must not try to make putts.”. Last year, a PGA Tour player came to me a week before the CJ Cup with a very, very cold putter. The first thing I did was have a conversation about the importance of the “Approach Putt Performance” — essentially a lag putting statistic that measures PGA Tour players’ average length of their second putt. The tour average is about 2 feet four inches; heading into the CJ Cup, this player was 213th out of 223 players in this metric, and fifth from last in SG: Putting.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Why Tony Finau’s gargantuan grips are purposely placed on crooked

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Tony Finau’s grip build sheet requires a degree in mathematics to fully comprehend the number of tape wraps required to build up arguably the biggest handle on Tour. Prior to joining Ping in 2018, Bubba Watson boasted the most unique grip build on staff. With a 12- and 10-wrap build up underneath the rubber, Watson’s bulging grip always looked as if it was going to burst at any minute.
SPORTS
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Bay Hill carnage, Jin Young Ko domination, Players week

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down the carnage at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Jin Young Ko’s domination, the upcoming Players Championship and more.
GOLF
Golf.com

5 picks I love at the Players Championship, according to a professional gambler

Here’s a safe bet: at some point in the coming days, someone will describe the Players Championship as the “fifth major.”. Maybe it is. Maybe it isn’t. Either way, though, this week’s tournament is a big event for gamblers, featuring the strongest field in golf on an iconic course, with 22 hours of coverage on NBC and Golf Channel, and oodles more on the PGA Tour’s live streaming platforms.
GOLF
Golf.com

Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational after another bruising day at Bay Hill

If there’s one thing everyone agreed on entering the final round at Bay Hill, it’s that no one had any clue what was in store on Sunday. And how would they? The first three rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational were filled with 54 holes of thick rough, fast greens, high winds, double bogeys and pros throwing putters into lakes.
GOLF
Golf.com

Preaching ‘legacy, not leverage,’ PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan stops playing nice

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The words sounded the way they usually do coming out of Jay Monahan’s mouth: as if they’d been plucked from a Public Relations textbook. They were delivered by the PGA Tour commissioner in careful, measured clauses and punctuated by long, attention-grabbing pauses. As is Monahan’s tradition, his responses contained the minimum amount of information needed to answer the questions, if they answered them at all.
GOLF
Golf.com

Why an injured Rory Sabbatini performed unusual, chivalrous act at Bay Hill

This won’t surprise you, any of you who are longtime Rory-watchers:. Rory Sabbatini, Olympic medal winner and evolving golfing statesman, performed a most uncommon and chivalrous act during the third round of last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational. He withdrew from play after 13 holes with an inflamed right...
GOLF
Golf.com

How pros navigate dangerous approach shots and make them look easy

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen (who you can follow on Twitter right here). I thought I’d be interesting to make my Monday Play Smart columns about golf holes. Specifically, about how tour players play those...
GOLF
Golf.com

The ideal diet for a golfer, according to a PGA Tour rookie

Golf is a sport that has a reputation — in the recreational ranks, at least — as a “sport.” Many would argue (incorrectly, I might add) that golf isn’t really a sport, but rather a glorified hobby. “You just ride around in a cart and...
GOLF
Golf.com

How Collin Morikawa makes the range interesting (and why you should try it)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Collin Morikawa is only 25 years old, but with already two majors to his name, his ball-striking has become the stuff of legend. As the story goes, once, while on the golf team at the University of California, Berkley, a Trackman combine revealed his 6-iron was so accurate it was comparable to most elite players‘ pitching wedge.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

