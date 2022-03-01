GOLF’s Subpar: Why Jon Rahm is poised to dominate according to Pat Perez

Yoda once said that “to gain control, one must give up control.” In golf, the equivalent is, “to make putts, one must not try to make putts.”. Last year, a PGA Tour player came to me a week before the CJ Cup with a very, very cold putter. The first thing I did was have a conversation about the importance of the “Approach Putt Performance” — essentially a lag putting statistic that measures PGA Tour players’ average length of their second putt. The tour average is about 2 feet four inches; heading into the CJ Cup, this player was 213th out of 223 players in this metric, and fifth from last in SG: Putting.
Comments / 0