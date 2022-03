Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Addresses The Possibility Of Him Joining Star Wars. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds says that while he would join the Star Wars franchise if the opportunity arose, he hasn’t given any thought, likely implying that no one has approached him about it right now. In support of his latest movie The Adam Project, it is likely Reynolds is going to draw comparisons to a few family-friendly sci-fi classics. Flight of the Navigator and E.T. were from the first pilot, and the film itself has a running joke in it about Star Wars.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO