I am a resident of the 173rd district — a constituent of Rep. Michael Driscoll. As a youth and high school student in Philadelphia, education is a particularly important focus of mine. I aim to seek higher education in college and use that education to gain the experience and knowledge I need to find a career for myself. I noticed that Rep. Driscoll expresses support of educational interests, particularly in funding early education and “fostering a climate that will enable hard-working college graduates to find good jobs in the state.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 17 DAYS AGO