Film academy leaders want you to give those controversial Oscar show changes a chance

By JOSH ROTTENBERG
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Another year, another Oscars controversy — and another effort by academy leaders to tamp down criticism of their decisions. Facing protests over last week's announcement that eight awards will be shifted out of the upcoming live Oscars telecast, film academy leaders defended the move and offered further clarification...

Primetimer

How ABC's $100 million annual license fee to the Film Academy influences the Oscars

The Academy's decision to move eight live categories outside the 94th Academy Awards live ceremony, airing them pre-taped later-on, raises questions about ABC's influence in the broadcast. "Make no mistake about it: This decision was driven by ratings concerns," says The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg. "The Academy and ABC refuse to publicly discuss the terms of their deal, which was renewed in 2016 and runs through the 100th Oscars in 2028. But sources in the know tell The Hollywood Reporter that it calls for the Academy to receive a guaranteed annual licensing fee of about $100 million, with the potential for considerably more on top of that through revenue sharing tied to the sale of commercials." The Academy's yearly expenses, meanwhile, range from $103 million to $115 million, says Feinberg. "In other words, the revenue sharing tied to commercials makes the difference between the organization breaking even and turning a profit," says Feinberg. He also notes that "ABC’s fingerprints have been increasingly visible in other ways, too. The network’s longtime late night host Jimmy Kimmel emceed the Oscars in 2017 and ’18. This year, Tracee Ellis Ross, star of ABC’s Black-ish, announced the Oscar nominations. And all three hosts of this year’s ceremony have direct connections of their own: Regina Hall had a recurring role on Black-ish and more recently appeared on Nine Perfect Strangers for Hulu, which is co-owned by Disney; Wanda Sykes has been associated with Black-ish; and Amy Schumer has a show, Life & Beth, coming to Hulu."
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
Vanity Fair

Oscar Nominees Are Reportedly "Insulted" By The Academy's Latest Changes

Unsurprisingly, the Oscars decision to cut eight categories from its live broadcast has ruffled more than a few feathers. Per Variety, the affected individuals were told last week during a town hall style Zoom by the Academy that their categories would not air live on the telecast, leading to outrage and hurt feelings among the nominees.
Guillermo Del Toro
EW.com

Guillermo del Toro calls out Oscars for changes to live show

It's safe to say the proposed changes to the Academy Awards haven't gone over all that well. And one person who's not happy about them is Guillermo del Toro. While accepting the Filmmaking Achievement Award from the Hollywood Critics Association, Del Toro took the moment to decry the Academy's decision to move eight categories to the hour before the live broadcast and re-edit them into the show.
Deadline

Notes On The Season: A ‘CODA’ Upset At SAG?; Plus Past Oscar Producers Offer Support To Academy After Latest Controversy Heats Up

Click here to read the full article. A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. This Sunday’s SAG Awards mark the beginning of the final phase of this looooooong awards season as the Screen Actors Guild becomes the first of the all important peer-group guild honors to make known its actual choices. If the past is prologue here we should take heed of what they will be saying, too, even if the results aren’t always totally indicative of where Oscar might eventually land — especially since the merger with AFTRA that gives local weatherpersons the same power of the...
GreenwichTime

Tom Fleischman, Oscar-Winning Sound Engineer, Resigns From Academy Over Controversial Telecast Overhaul

Tom Fleischman, a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee and a five-time Oscar-nominee for his work as a rerecording mixer, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in response to the organization’s plan to reformat and pre-tape eight categories and weave them into live broadcast of the 2022 Academy Awards.
Primetimer

Film Academy wants to make it clear that every winning Oscar speech will be shown in their entirety, including the ones that are pre-taped before the live ceremony

"The eight categories’ nominees’ names will be read from the stage and their winners will be able to give an acceptance speech of the same length as any other winner, prior to being escorted, like all winners, to the backstage press room," explains The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg. "However, in order to keep the show faster-paced and under three hours total, the winners of the specified eight Oscars will not be shown walking out of their aisle and to the stage, unfolding a thank you list or doing other things which most TV viewers would not miss. The most potent and emotional moments of their acceptance speeches will later be woven into the live telecast, as happens at the Tony Awards, and will be visible on a large screen in the Dolby when that happens." ALSO: Guillermo del Toro slams the Academy for sending "a message that some creative disciplines are more vital than others."
Vanity Fair

How the Oscars Plan to Pull Off Their Controversial Ceremony Changes

The theme of the 2022 Oscars is “all about uniting movie lovers,” producer Will Packer said in a recent press release. However, some of the proposed changes to this year’s telecast—from honoring an #OscarsFanFavorite film to requiring vaccines for only nominees and guests—have seemed determined to divide cinephiles.
AOL Corp

Steven Spielberg isn't the only director grumbling about the Oscars' show changes

The film academy's decision to alter the Oscars broadcast this year in a bid to reverse last year's historically low ratings is facing resistance from some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters. Directors Steven Spielberg and Jane Campion are among those expressing their dismay in recent days over the decision to move...
SFGate

Academy Awards Luncheon: Ariana DeBose Would Love to Host the Oscars, Andrew Garfield Wants to Work With Paul Thomas Anderson

The Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon was a happy occasion full of hugs between stars, but also a sense of trepidation as the first Academy luncheon since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. With a live, in-person event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, with remarks from Oscars producer Will Packer and Academy president David Rubin, over 200 guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees for the 94th Oscars, set to take place on March 27.
Vulture

Danny McBride Wants to Give You Closure

Danny McBride has described The Righteous Gemstones as the latest entry in his “misunderstood angry-man trilogy” after Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, but the second season of his HBO series about a dysfunctional family of televangelists is as much about regret as it is about rage. In...
Deadline

VES Awards Winners List – Updating Live

Click here to read the full article. The Visual Effects Society is handing out its 20th annual VES Awards tonight at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced. Have a look below. Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s animated Encanto come into tonight with a leading six nominations apiece for a year when people began heading back to movie theaters. The Disney+ Marvel series Loki is next with four noms to lead all series. Since the VES Awards’ launch in 2002, the main film winner has gone on to take the Visual Effects...
