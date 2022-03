Jimmy Kimmel has shared his opinion on Marco Rubio not attending the State of the Union address, calling the senator’s excuse “incredibly stupid”.On Tuesday’s (1 March) edition of his late-night talk show, Kimmel commented on US president Joe Biden’s second SOTU address to take place since he was elected.In his opening monologue, the comedian and presenter compared the stability of the US political landscape to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s union: “It’s not.”Kimmel then went on to note that there were some significant absences from the important address. “Not every lawmaker showed up to watch the speech, which is...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO