Department of Defense looks to UW-Madison and Analytics Research Institute for Help in Developing Systems to Evaluate Science Research

 6 days ago

Prestigious Minerva Research Initiative Award of $2.1 Million Fuels Work. Artificial intelligence, including machine learning, is changing the way the Department of Defense (DoD) is evaluating its work as a national funder of science research. To advance this effort, the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Analytics Research Institute (ARI) have received...

ischool.wisc.edu

