Department of Defense looks to UW-Madison and Analytics Research Institute for Help in Developing Systems to Evaluate Science Research

GRAND FORKS — The UND Department of Biomedical Sciences is the No. 2 biomedical sciences department in the nation in research funding from the National Institutes of Health. The School of Medicine and Health Sciences Biomedical Sciences department is ranked second out of more than 30 biomedical sciences departments nationwide for the fiscal year 2020-2021, according to a recent UND Today story. UND is the only Midwest school listed in the top five for the past three years.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 13 DAYS AGO