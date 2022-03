What potential restrictions on defensive shifts means for the Red Sox. The ongoing lockout preventing the Boston Red Sox from opening the major league portion of training camp remains in a stalemate. The sides are deadlocked after the latest round of negotiations failed to make much progress. While they appear to be far apart on several key issues, Evan Drellich of The Athletic reveals a noteworthy update: The MLBPA agreed to grant the league the ability to implement three on-field rule changes with a 45-day notice, beginning during the 2023 season. Those changes the owners have focused on include a pitch clock, larger bases and the banning of shifts.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO