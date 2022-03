Directed by actor-turned-director Nick Moran (who makes a brief appearance as Sex Pistols founder Malcolm McLaren) and based on McGee’s autobiography: Creation Stories: Riots Raves & Running, Creation Stories begins as the humble story of an outcast kid (young Alan is played by Leo Flanagan) who loved music and even tried to make a go at being in a band. And while that side of the music business didn’t work out for him, he did learn a thing or two about the industry and chose instead to be a manager. The scenes where Alan is belittled by his deadbeat father (Richard Jobson) are heartbreaking, but they also fueled the young man to succeed at the very thing his father never believed he could, even while his mother secretly supported and encouraged him.

