Omaha, NE

“Love in the Title”… It’s Complicated

By Warren Francke
thereader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne reviewer dubbed the story line of Hugh Leonard’s Irish play, “Love in the Title,” a “muddle.” When you consider the concept you might be tempted to agree. But not so fast. Sure, it’s a bit challenging to sort out the relationship between Katie,...

thereader.com

