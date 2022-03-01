ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man U, now Spurs: Middlesbrough causes another FA Cup shock

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Manchester United, now Tottenham. Second-tier Middlesbrough is toppling some of English soccer's biggest clubs in its FA Cup run. A goal at the start of the second half of extra time earned Middlesbrough a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the fifth round of the competition on Tuesday. The...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: PSG brings 1-0 lead to Madrid; City vs Sporting

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. REAL MADRID vs. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (0-1) Real Madrid hosts Paris Saint-Germain looking to reverse the 1-0 first-leg loss in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Kylian MbappÃ©, who scored the stoppage-time winner in Paris, is expected to play. MbappÃ© had injured his left foot in training on Monday. PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said 'œhe is fine.' Madrid will be without two regular starters because of yellow-card suspensions - Casemiro and Ferland Mendy. Toni Kroos was hoping to recover from a muscle injury in time to make it to the match at the Santiago BernabÃ©u Stadium. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to use young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga in the midfield, while Pochettino can pick Argentine forward Ãngel Di MarÃa if MbappÃ© has a setback. Madrid eliminated PSG at this stage in 2018 en route to winning the title for the third year in a row.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Liverpool reaches CL quarterfinals despite loss to Inter

LIVERPOOL, England -- Liverpool could cope with its first Anfield loss in a year to still overcome Inter Milan and reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Leading 2-0 from the last-16 first leg in Italy, Lautaro Martinez's swerving shot that reduced the deficit in the 61st minute gave the Italian champions a hope of a comeback.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Lewandowski's 11-minute hat trick helps Bayern advance in CL

MUNICH -- Whatever hope Salzburg had of overcoming Bayern Munich was extinguished by Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat trick in 11 minutes. It was game over by the time Lewandowski's third hit the net in the 23rd minute on Tuesday to make it the quickest treble ever seen at the start of a Champions League match.
UEFA
Daily Herald

NYCFC beats Comunicaciones 3-1 in Champions League quarters

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Maxi Moralez scored the go-ahead goal and New York City FC beat Comunicaciones 3-1 in the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night. The teams will play the second leg next Tuesday in Guatemala City with the winner advancing on aggregate score. NYCFC,...
MLS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
152K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy