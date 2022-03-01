DCPH announces 144 more coronavirus cases

Yeriza Rodriguez prepares a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for a student in Ector County ISD in Odessa on Nov. 10. Jacob Ford, Odessa American/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health reported 144 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 43,116 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 1, 2022

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths

Denton County 176,621 144 791

Argyle 923 1 5

Aubrey 1,450 3 7

Bartonville 334 0 2

Carrollton 16,937 17 75

Celina 590 0

Coppell 29 0

The Colony 10,457 3 29

Copper Canyon 307 1 3

Corinth 4,726 5 21

Corral City 2 0

Cross Roads 352 0 3

Dallas 1,238 1 13

Denton 27,872 27 196

DSSLC 307 0 4

Dish 29 0

Double Oak 585 1 1

Flower Mound 16,187 13 43

Fort Worth 3,035 1 10

Frisco 6,757 7 47

Hackberry 12 0 1

Haslet 3 0

Hebron 305 0

Hickory Creek 1,072 1 6

Highland Village 3,463 3 14

Justin 1,258 1 14

Krugerville 395 0 1

Krum 1,230 2 3

Lake Dallas 1,738 1 8

Lakewood Village 129 0

Lewisville 26,689 19 113

Little Elm 10,440 5 19

New Fairview 42 0

Northlake 1,585 1 5

Oak Point 878 0 1

Pilot Point 989 0 18

Plano 280 0 12

Ponder 493 0

Prosper 558 0 2

Providence Village 1,628 2 2

Roanoke 2,268 2 4

Sanger 1,917 2 12

Shady Shores 499 0 3

Southlake 65 0 1

Trophy Club 2,652 1 5

Unincorporated 23,916 25 88