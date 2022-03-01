ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

DCPH announces 144 more coronavirus cases

By Justin Grass Staff Writer jgrass@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7wQr_0eSqHqzA00
Yeriza Rodriguez prepares a Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for a student in Ector County ISD in Odessa on Nov. 10. Jacob Ford, Odessa American/AP file photo

Denton County Public Health reported 144 additional county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 by Tuesday afternoon.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 43,116 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 1, 2022

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 45,327 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths

Denton County 176,621 144 791

Argyle 923 1 5

Aubrey 1,450 3 7

Bartonville 334 0 2

Carrollton 16,937 17 75

Celina 590 0

Coppell 29 0

The Colony 10,457 3 29

Copper Canyon 307 1 3

Corinth 4,726 5 21

Corral City 2 0

Cross Roads 352 0 3

Dallas 1,238 1 13

Denton 27,872 27 196

DSSLC 307 0 4

Dish 29 0

Double Oak 585 1 1

Flower Mound 16,187 13 43

Fort Worth 3,035 1 10

Frisco 6,757 7 47

Hackberry 12 0 1

Haslet 3 0

Hebron 305 0

Hickory Creek 1,072 1 6

Highland Village 3,463 3 14

Justin 1,258 1 14

Krugerville 395 0 1

Krum 1,230 2 3

Lake Dallas 1,738 1 8

Lakewood Village 129 0

Lewisville 26,689 19 113

Little Elm 10,440 5 19

New Fairview 42 0

Northlake 1,585 1 5

Oak Point 878 0 1

Pilot Point 989 0 18

Plano 280 0 12

Ponder 493 0

Prosper 558 0 2

Providence Village 1,628 2 2

Roanoke 2,268 2 4

Sanger 1,917 2 12

Shady Shores 499 0 3

Southlake 65 0 1

Trophy Club 2,652 1 5

Unincorporated 23,916 25 88

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

The different tales of the Hembrees and Hembrys

Life was difficult on the Texas frontier. Dr. Isaac Newton Hembree and his family came to Denton County from Arkansas in 1853, likely with the Peters Colony, a series of empresario land grants between the Republic of Texas and colonists. Hembree, born in 1823, and his wife, Elizabeth West, had daughters Nancy, Sarah and Laura. Elizabeth died in 1850. Hembree married Elizabeth’s sister, Martha, and they had Elizabeth and James.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton man dead of COVID-19

Public health officials Friday confirmed a Denton man in his 60s died of COVID-19. No other information about him was released Friday. Confirmation of his death raised the countywide COVID-19 death toll to 796 as confirmed by Denton County Public Health. Data included in the chart below is from Denton...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Coppell, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
City
Hickory Creek, TX
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Copper Canyon, TX
City
Frisco, TX
City
Lakewood Village, TX
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Haslet, TX
City
Krum, TX
City
Fairview, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Corinth, TX
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Justin, TX
Denton County, TX
Health
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Sanger, TX
City
Southlake, TX
County
Denton County, TX
City
Northlake, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

H-E-B tells McKinney that its store will open there next summer

H-E-B started construction Thursday on its 118,000-square-foot store in McKinney, a city with a lot of new residents who have never shopped in one of its supermarkets. The McKinney store will create more than 500 jobs when it opens in summer 2023, said Juan-Carlos Rück, H-E-B executive vice president over North Texas. He was speaking at the store’s groundbreaking at the northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcph#Flowers#Data#Dsslc#Krugerville
Denton Record-Chronicle

Weitzel takes Precinct 2 Democratic nomination as Republicans head to runoff; Edmondson keeps Precinct 4

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Diana Weitzel has earned the Denton County Commissioner Precinct 2 Democratic nomination, Republicans Kevin Falconer and Dan Stricklin are headed to a runoff, and Precinct 4 incumbent Dianne Edmondson has secured a second term. Precinct 2 Republican primary. The Republican primary for Precinct 2...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Denton Record-Chronicle

What was on Denton County voters' minds as they cast their ballots?

As part of our comprehensive coverage of Tuesday’s primary elections in Denton County, the Denton Record-Chronicle again partnered with Mayborn School of Journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time posts from area polling places. Starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, these students fanned out to talk with voters and poll workers throughout north and central Denton County.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Weitzel leads in county Precinct 2 Democratic primary; Republican results delayed

With Democratic early voting results in Tuesday night, Diana Weitzel is leading Trent Teague in the Democratic primary election for Denton County Precinct 2 commissioner. In results released at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Weitzel, a Dallas attorney, had 66.8% of the vote to Carrollton attorney Teague's 33.2%. A total of 3,992 votes were included in the first round of results. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face the Republican nominee for the seat in November.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton drops mask mandate, hires city manager

Denton City Council members killed the city’s mask mandate and formally appointed its first female city manager Tuesday. In total, Denton residents were under a city mask mandate for less than seven months. The mandate’s current iteration was scheduled to expire on March 31, but City Council members unanimously...
DENTON, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

New apartment commumity open in Savannah area

Florida-based apartment builder ZOM Living has completed its latest North Texas rental community in Denton County. The Mezzo apartments are near U.S. Highway 380 in the Savannah area, between Little Elm and Prosper. The 378-unit project is ZOM’s first such development in that area and the latest of seven local...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

The Watchdog: These roofing salesmen knocked on the wrong door

This is a story of an area roofing company’s salesmen who broke almost every rule there is to break, and unfortunately for them, they knocked on the wrong door to do it. I’m disgusted with the antics of S.W.A.T. Roofing and Contracting of Haslet. Still, I gave owner Andrew Dumas more than a week to talk to me about what I witnessed. At his request, I sent him surveillance photos from my home security camera showing his two salesmen on my front steps. But Dumas would never speak to me about it.
ECONOMY
Denton Record-Chronicle

Tuesday is election day for Republican and Democratic primaries

Tuesday, March 1, is election day for numerous state and countywide primary races in Texas. Here’s what to know about where and when you can cast your vote. On Tuesday, candidates in a variety of state and countywide races are seeking the nomination from their respective parties, either Republican or Democratic. Some of those races include the nominations for Denton County commissioner seats, Texas House representatives and governor.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy