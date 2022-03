With changing mask guidelines and some disappointing new findings on COVID-19 vaccines in kids, parents are left with plenty of questions. The new data, which comes from the New York Department of Health and has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that protection against COVID-19 infection from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dropped from 68% to 12% in December 2021 and January 2022 for kids between the ages of 5 and 11. Those numbers dropped for the 12- to 17-year-olds as well, but less dramatically (from 66% to 51%).

KIDS ・ 6 DAYS AGO