Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is currently taking a little break from acting, but there are still some exciting projects to look forward to from the star. The trailer for The Adam Project was released this month, and it was recently revealed that the film will hit Netflix in March. The upcoming movie, which is expected to feel like "'80s wish-fulfillment," will see Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In a new clip released by Netflix, Reynolds comes face to face with Scobell.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO