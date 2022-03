In a bid to reduce plastic waste, Morrisons has started selling its own-brand fresh milk in “carbon neutral” cartons instead of plastic jugs.The retail giant claims the decision to sell nine types of Morrisons fresh milk in Tetra Pak cartons is a first among UK supermarkets and will remove an initial 100 tonnes of plastic a year.Of the supermarket’s 19 own-label fresh juice products, 14 have also been moved from plastic bottles to cartons in order to remove another 678 tonnes of plastic per year, it said.The new cartons are made from plant-based paperboard which is certified by the Forest...

