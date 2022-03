ALEA shared that they are celebrating national reading month and offering live virtual options for ‘Read Across America Day.’. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is proud to join Governor Kay Ivey’s Office and others across the state in participating in ‘Read Across America Day,’ a nationwide reading celebration honoring Dr. Seuss’s birthday. Across the country, thousands of schools, libraries and community centers participate by bringing together kids and teens to foster a love for books. Additionally, March is considered National Reading Month and ALEA’s Recruiting Coordinators and Public Affairs Officers have scheduled reading visits with schools across the state.

