Today’s a good day to be an anime fan. Because anime that was previously exclusively on Funimation can now be streamed on Crunchyroll, too. It was announced last summer how Funimation would be purchasing Crunchyroll for a cool $1.2 billion, bringing two of the most popular anime streaming platforms in the U.S. (if not the world) together. Now, in the words of the immortal Spice Girls, the anime of two has become one (although the same goes for content on Funimation’s subsidiary, Wakanim).

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO