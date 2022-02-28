ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

BFN at 13dpo, Is it too late for my BFP

netmums.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith my rainbow I did not get my BFP until...

www.netmums.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

How Late Is Too Late To Call Someone? Southerners Know the Answer

No matter the quickness and ease that texting and emails lend to our busy lives, nothing will ever beat an old-fashioned phone call. The stories and details simply cannot be mimicked in text form, no matter how cute and cheeky the smiley faces and heart emoticons seem. Yet, just like with anything else in the South, there are manners to mind, even when it comes to your weekly gossip session with a girlfriend or daily touch-base with your sister. When is it too late to call someone? Here's the Southerner-friendly breakdown, but it's not necessarily clear-cut.
GOSSIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy