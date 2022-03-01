Kinklings for all: Middletown business celebrates family tradition through bakes

Growing up on the same road as his nana in Middletown, Zach Taulton thought the kinklings she made every year were a unique family tradition.

“As a child, I didn’t know kinklings were a big deal for everyone,” he said, smiling at the memory.

Now, he is acutely aware of kinklings’ popularity. Taulton and his aunt, Diana Smith, started Nana B. Sweets in late March of last year, so Tuesday marked their first Kinkling Day in business.

His home-based baking business received more than 30 dozen advanced orders, with just as many expected throughout the day.

While kinkling is a popular name in Frederick County, the fried treats are also known as fasnachts.

The Shrove Tuesday tradition of making kinklings gives families a chance to use up ingredients such as lard and butter before fasting for Lent kicks off the next day.

“You can’t eat just one; that’s for sure,” Smith said as she hustled alongside her nephew Tuesday morning.

Diana Smith prepares dough to make kinklings for Fat Tuesday at Nana B. Sweets in Middletown. Smith, along with her nephew, Zach Taulton, started their morning preparing the kinklings in Taulton's family kitchen, and sold the goods out of the home later that day. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

They rose early to take over Taulton’s parents’ kitchen, and hardly any space went unused. Cracked eggs rested on the counter, a standing mixer whirred, raw kinklings waited on baking sheets for their dip into the fryer, and mounds of dough proved. The process takes about an hour and a half for each batch.

“You want a crispy exterior,” Smith said.

“And puffy on the inside,” Taulton added.

Zach Taulton makes kinklings for Fat Tuesday at Nana B. Sweets in Middletown. Taulton and his aunt, Diana Smith, started their morning by making the kinklings in Taulton's family kitchen, and sold the goods out of the home later that day. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Named for Taulton’s grandmother and Diana’s mother Nancy Bixler, Nana B. Sweets offers a variety of doughnuts, cookies, cinnamon buns and more — but on Tuesday, it was all about the kinklings.

As a child, Smith said their Kinkling Days were also packed with potato chips and fried chicken. Everything was homemade.

“Food has always been a big part of our life,” Taulton said, his black clothes sprinkled with flour.

When he was a student of Frederick County Public Schools, Taulton studied culinary arts at the Career and Technology Center. He’s now executive chef at Morgan’s American Grill in New Market and has been working in restaurants since he was 15.

Zach Taulton and his aunt, Diana Smith, fry up dough to make kinklings for Fat Tuesday at their home-based baking business Nana B. Sweets in Middletown. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

In his home kitchen, Taulton carefully lifted a hunk of dough onto the table before him, rolled it out and cut rectangles. After a swim in the fryer, the pale dough transformed into golden brown pillows. Taulton gave the kinklings a generous toss in powdered sugar.

He estimated they used 150 pounds of flour, 8 dozen eggs and 30 pounds of butter.

While Nana doesn’t do as much baking as she used to now that she lives in a nursing home, Taulton and Smith fondly remember the treats she cooked for them, such as cake made with fresh apples from her tree. Nana’s recipes and teachings gave them the ability to share her bakes with the masses.

Once the kinklings were baked and ready, customers swung by the house to pick up their orders.

And don’t worry, Nana got hers too — special delivery.