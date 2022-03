In Netflix’s Oscar-nominated documentary short Audible, themes of community, loss and identity are explored through the lives of several high school seniors at the Maryland School for the Deaf. Director Matt Ogens began his endeavor to make the project 12 years ago, having grown up just a few towns over from MSD. Nyle DiMarco, the celebrated model-turned-filmmaker, an executive producer on the project, has an even closer relationship to the film’s subject matter. He’s deaf himself, and an alum of the Maryland School for the Deaf who still maintains close relationships with members of the institution’s faculty.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Encanto'...

MOVIES ・ 9 MINUTES AGO