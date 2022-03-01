ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Man with German Shepherd spotted in attempted Warren break-ins

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XI5zY_0eSqFKpA00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a report of a man with a German Shepherd trying to break into two homes in Warren.

Monday afternoon, officers were called to the 2600 block of South St. SE for a reported burglary.

Warren woman reports unknown man walked into her apartment

Police received a report from a man who worked for the apartment complex that the door had been kicked in, and while he was looking at the damage, a man walked away from the area. He said he questioned the man, who lifted his shirt to expose a handgun that was tucked in the waistband of his pants. He also said the man had a German Shepherd on a leash.

Police said while officers were on scene, they received a report that a man with a German Shepherd had also tried to break into a home in the 1100 block of Belvedere Ave. SE. He was spotted running away from the area by a witness.

The man was described as a thin Hispanic man, about 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall with a tattoo near his right eye. He was wearing red sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a red hat, according to the report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Rich
7d ago

Wow, Thought I heard it all! Would this be a hate crime? He's forcing his German Shepherd to commit crimes! All puns aside, This is Why a cheap security camera protects you 24/7. I have 4, and They All cost under 150.00. Streams are loaded directly to my cellphone. I have camera's on a property we own in Mexico, I can keep Real Time Tabs on our house, 2,405 miles away. What're you waiting for?

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic
WKBN

Pa. woman spit in Trooper’s face, said she hoped he got COVID; PSP

ARMAGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Milroy woman is facing a felony charge for allegedly spitting in the face of a Pennsylvania State Trooper and said she hoped he would get COVID-19. State Police in Mifflin County say a trooper responded to an inactive domestic incident and detained 24-year-old Amanda Daubert for reasons relating to […]
MILROY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy