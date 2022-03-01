Man with German Shepherd spotted in attempted Warren break-ins
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a report of a man with a German Shepherd trying to break into two homes in Warren.
Monday afternoon, officers were called to the 2600 block of South St. SE for a reported burglary.Warren woman reports unknown man walked into her apartment
Police received a report from a man who worked for the apartment complex that the door had been kicked in, and while he was looking at the damage, a man walked away from the area. He said he questioned the man, who lifted his shirt to expose a handgun that was tucked in the waistband of his pants. He also said the man had a German Shepherd on a leash.
Police said while officers were on scene, they received a report that a man with a German Shepherd had also tried to break into a home in the 1100 block of Belvedere Ave. SE. He was spotted running away from the area by a witness.
The man was described as a thin Hispanic man, about 5'7″ to 5'8″ tall with a tattoo near his right eye. He was wearing red sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and a red hat, according to the report.
