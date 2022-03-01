Jones Meat & Locker racks up more honors

Jones Meat & Locker employees display the eight awards the Jacksonville business received during the Illinois Association of Meat Processors Convention in Effingham. (Provided)

Terry Jones and Marty Cockerill of Jones Meat & Locker came home with eight awards from the Illinois Association of Meat Processors Convention in Effingham.

Among the honors were Grand Champion Fully Cooked BBQ Ribs, Grand Champion Luncheon Meat/Jalapeno and Cheese Sausage, Grand Champion Deer Jerky and Snack Sticks, Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Bacon, Reserve Grand Champion Dried Beef, Champion Smoked Turkey and Champion Variety Class Beef Kabobs.

The eighth award was the 2022 Innovative Beef Grand Champion, which was sponsored by the Illinois Beef Association.

“Marty Cockerill has been an integral part of our meat products production for many years and deserves a great deal of credit for these awards," Jones said. “I also want to recognize all our employees for their dedication to making excellent products year-round."

Jones, president of Jones Meat & Locker, is a past president of the Illinois Association of Meat Processors and serves as a member of its board of directors. Jones also is a recipient of the Jacksonville High School FFA chapter Honorary Chapter FFA Degree, the National FFA Organization Honorary Section Member of the Section 13 Illinois FFA, 2019 Jacksonville Agri-Industry Hall of Fame inductee and recipient of the prestigious University of Illinois Sleeter Bull Award.

The Jacksonville meat processing plant is in its 79th year of business.