Review: Don Jose remains simply splendid

Don Rodone specializes in the best affordable ceviche in South Florida. The Peruvian chef behind this small cevichery got his start with a stall at Yellow Green Farmers Market just down the street before opening up his own permanent location walking distance from TY Park. The menu is limited, and includes a mean lomo saltado and a couple other dishes. But the ceviche is the star. The regular fish ceviche is about $15 and features certain details you’d find in much pricier versions, like a little tangle of yuyo (seaweed) and choclo kernels scented with anise. The leche de tigre is perfectly balanced, too. You’ll seriously think you’re getting away with paying far too little for such a great ceviche.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO