The upcoming Bugsnax DLC was inspired by the second Jurassic Park movie, according to the game's creative director. Speaking in the latest issue of Play magazine, creative director and writer of Bugsnax, Kevin Zuhn, says “We wanted to have a kind of identifiable new mechanic - something that would really set this area apart from the others and something that would make these particular Bugnsax a little bit trickier to catch than the others. There was also then, of course, the idea of doing like The Lost World: Jurassic Park, right? Where we’re like ‘oh, a mysterious new island- and now they’re huge”. And why not? The bigger the better.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO