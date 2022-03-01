ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Film academy leaders want you to give those controversial Oscar show changes a chance

By JOSH ROTTENBERG
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Another year, another Oscars controversy — and another effort by academy leaders to tamp down criticism of their decisions. Facing protests over last week's announcement that eight awards will be shifted out of the upcoming live Oscars telecast, film academy leaders defended the move and offered further clarification...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Film Academy CEO defends Oscar changes: "Every category will be celebrated on our live broadcast"

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Dawn Hudson is forging ahead with the 94th Academy Awards changes, despite the backlash to announcing eight categories before the show and showing the pre-taped acceptance speeches during the live broadcast. Noting that there was "more urgency for this year’s show," Hudson said: “We thought how do we preserve our values which are have all 23 awards on the show, but still allow for a three-hour show that the TV audience wants to tune into, and other ways to celebrate movies within that show? And we looked at a lot of different ideas of taking categories, and doing like the Emmys, and presenting them on another night, or another way. But, we thought If we can be the most respectful to all of our nominees and winners, how do we do that? And so, this year, a critical year where we knew we had to make changes, we worked out this plan.”
MOVIES
The Independent

Samuel L Jackson says the Academy should give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar

Samuel L Jackson has said Spider-Man: No Way Home deserves an Oscar award.The actor has again defended Marvel films against criticism that they do not count as cinema. In October 2019, Martin Scorsese attracted backlash after stating that Marvel films are “not cinema”. Francis Ford Coppola later doubled-down on the filmmaker’s remarks, calling superhero movies “despicable”.Jackson – who has made 10 appearances as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – opened up about his thoughts on the attitude toward superhero films in an interview with The Sunday Times.“All movies are valid,” Jackson said. “Some go to the cinema...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Deadline
Deadline

Peter Bart: Academy’s Decision To Trim Oscar Show And Promote “Fan Favorite” May Stir Voters, But Not Ratings

Click here to read the full article. Gregory Peck was angry. As president of the Motion Picture Academy, the star announced he would veto the admission of a new voting member on grounds that he lacked professional qualifications. The Academy was becoming too populist in 1967, he argued. It must retain its elite status. The individual he wanted to veto was me. In retrospect I wish his ban had been successful but it was soon overturned (details below). I wonder how Peck, as a stickler for his profession, would respond to recent Academy decisions about its show, its awards and its membership....
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Notes On The Season: A ‘CODA’ Upset At SAG?; Plus Past Oscar Producers Offer Support To Academy After Latest Controversy Heats Up

Click here to read the full article. A column chronicling conversations and events on the awards circuit. This Sunday’s SAG Awards mark the beginning of the final phase of this looooooong awards season as the Screen Actors Guild becomes the first of the all important peer-group guild honors to make known its actual choices. If the past is prologue here we should take heed of what they will be saying, too, even if the results aren’t always totally indicative of where Oscar might eventually land — especially since the merger with AFTRA that gives local weatherpersons the same power of the...
MOVIES
EW.com

Guillermo del Toro calls out Oscars for changes to live show

It's safe to say the proposed changes to the Academy Awards haven't gone over all that well. And one person who's not happy about them is Guillermo del Toro. While accepting the Filmmaking Achievement Award from the Hollywood Critics Association, Del Toro took the moment to decry the Academy's decision to move eight categories to the hour before the live broadcast and re-edit them into the show.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
GreenwichTime

Tom Fleischman, Oscar-Winning Sound Engineer, Resigns From Academy Over Controversial Telecast Overhaul

Tom Fleischman, a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee and a five-time Oscar-nominee for his work as a rerecording mixer, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in response to the organization’s plan to reformat and pre-tape eight categories and weave them into live broadcast of the 2022 Academy Awards.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Oscars Won't Televise Multiple Academy Award Winners Live During This Year's Show

The Academy and ABC have spent the last few years on a quest to try and bring higher ratings back to the Oscars. While the mission hasn't exactly been successful yet, changes keep coming to the Oscars, though not the ones the industry or its fans are actually asking for. There are no stunt or casting categories this year, as many have campaigned for for years. Instead, ABC and the Academy are putting a few awards on the back burner, taping their wins ahead of the telecast and rolling the victory speeches in later to try and save time.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Steven Spielberg isn't the only director grumbling about the Oscars' show changes

The film academy's decision to alter the Oscars broadcast this year in a bid to reverse last year's historically low ratings is facing resistance from some of Hollywood's heaviest hitters. Directors Steven Spielberg and Jane Campion are among those expressing their dismay in recent days over the decision to move...
MOVIES
Lexington Herald-Leader

Oscars controversy takes a backseat at celebratory nominees luncheon

LOS ANGELES — It's still a thrill to be nominated — even if your Oscar isn't being presented during the live ceremony. And at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon Monday, no one I spoke with in this Fairmont Century Plaza ballroom voiced any complaints, other than a handful of men lamenting that their coats fit a bit snugly after hanging in the closet for the last two years.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Academy Awards Luncheon: Ariana DeBose Would Love to Host the Oscars, Andrew Garfield Wants to Work With Paul Thomas Anderson

The Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon was a happy occasion full of hugs between stars, but also a sense of trepidation as the first Academy luncheon since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020. With a live, in-person event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, with remarks from Oscars producer Will Packer and Academy president David Rubin, over 200 guests gathered to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees for the 94th Oscars, set to take place on March 27.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy