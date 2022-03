London, U.K. – Dizzee Rascal (real name Dylan Kwabena Mills) was reportedly found guilty of assault by beating at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday (March 7), according to Yahoo! Entertainment. As captured on video, the U.K. rapper also broke a Press Association (PA) photographer’s camera on his way out of court. A character witness had just stated in court he’d “never seen Dylan display aggressive behavior,” but apparently the guilty verdict was enough to cause quite the reaction.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO