ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Samuel L. Jackson: ‘I Should’ve Won’ an Oscar, but Oscars Don’t Get ‘Asses in Seats’ Like I Do

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson has a message for the Academy and it has nothing to do with the current drama surrounding the reformatted 94th Academy Awards telecast. Instead, Jackson wants Oscar voters to know that he should have an Academy Award under his belt at this point in his career. Although Jackson...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Takes Shot at the Academy Awards After Oscar Snub

Samuel L. Jackson took a shot at The Academy Awards after that snub so long ago. Fans will recall that the beloved actor has only been nominated for the Oscars once, back in 1995 for Pulp Fiction. In a recent interview with The Times, he seemed to think that was a shame and a lot of The Academy's problems were of their own making. As they scramble to bring the 94th edition of the show together, there have been difficulties securing a host. Along with those issues, were the cutting of certain awards being presented on the telecast. It's all in flux at the moment. But, Jackson also seems keen to defend the big blockbusters that certain cinema fans have singled out as "what's wrong with the movies these days." In the lead-up to the nominees, a lot of fans sitting at home were hoping that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be one of the names called for Best Picture. When that didn't happen, a lot of people online were disappointed, and Jackson was one of them.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Farrah Forke, ‘Wings’ and ‘Lois & Clark’ Actor, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, who co-starred on the long-running NBC sitcom “Wings,” died of cancer on Feb. 25 in her Texas home, a family friend confirmed to Variety. She was 54. Forke appeared on Seasons 4 through 6 of “Wings,” which aired on NBC from 1990-1997. She played helicopter pilot (and veteran of Desert Storm) Alex Lambert at the show’s Nantucket airfield, and she was a love interest of both Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett (Steven Weber) — Brian eventually won her favor. “Wings” was created by “Cheers” and “Frasier” writers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee. The show also starred Tony Shalhoub and Thomas Haden Church.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
SFGate

Oscar Producer Will Packer Defends Ceremony Revamp: ‘Nobody Is Going to Be Shortchanged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Packer, the producer of this year’s Oscars telecast, has responded to the artisans community’s outcry about the decision to pre-record eight craft categories. During an interview with Variety, the Hollywood producer behind box office hits like “Girls Trip” says he is setting out to make a fun and engaging telecast for all viewers, while sharing he has the utmost respect and compassion for all artisans in the industry. Still, he stands by the decision to pre-tape eight categories and weave them into the live telecast.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Samuel L. Jackson Voices Support for Popular-Film Oscar Category, Says ‘Spider-Man’ Deserves to Win

Samuel L. Jackson is staunchly in favor of the Oscars introducing a category celebrating popular films amid debate surrounding the Academy’s plan to honor Twitter users’ favorite 2021 film. During a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Jackson, who is known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said he believes the Oscars should honor mainstream blockbusters in addition to the prestige, lesser-seen titles that have tended to dominate voting in recent years.More from The Hollywood ReporterNia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quinta Brunson to Be Honored at Black Women in Hollywood AwardsLady Gaga to Join Billy Porter, Eric McCormack, David...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Wood
Person
Samuel L. Jackson
Person
Paul Scofield
Person
Chazz Palminteri
Person
Gary Sinise
Person
Martin Landau
Person
Quentin Tarantino
SFGate

‘SNL’: Watch Charli XCX’s Seductive Live Set

Bouffant-era Charli XCX finally got to perform on Saturday Night Live and she did not disappoint. The British pop singer’s original appearance on the show was canceled last December due to Covid-19. So it felt appropriate that the day after NYC Mayor Eric Adams scrapped the indoor mask mandate as case rates remain low, Charli was right there, shaking her cowboy-dominatrix ass into a newer, sexier, pandemic response phase.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Samuel L. Jackson Gets Honest About Losing The Oscar For Pulp Fiction, But Says He’s Done Another Thing In Hollywood Well

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest names in Hollywood today. He’s been part of Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe and numerous other high profile movies over the last couple decades. At this point the only accolade he hasn’t earned is the Academy Award. He was nominated once, for Pulp Fiction, his breakout role. And while the actor feels he probably should have taken the statue home, he’s ok with just being part of wildly successful movies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Governors Awards#Film Star#Times
SFGate

Please Don’t Call Them ‘Tech’ Oscars

Public service announcement to journalists: When discussing Oscars in the next few weeks, please don’t refer to “the technical categories.”. Reminder to Academy/ABC decision-makers: You’ve always stated that all Oscar categories are equal, but the Feb. 22 move was a reminder that some categories are more equal than others.
TECHNOLOGY
SFGate

Van Morrison, Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Other Best Song Nominees Convene for Oscar Panel

Famously mercurial rocker Van Morrison has not shown the same enthusiasm for Oscar campaigning that many of this year’s other Academy Awards nominees have. He and the equally press-shy Beyoncé have done little or no promotion for their respective nominations for best song, or for anything else that involves interviews. So it’s something of an event that Morrison did take part in the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s annual panel of contenders for Oscars’ song prize, along with representatives from all the other films and songs.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
Glamour

Kristen Stewart Accepts Prestigious Award in Completely See-Through Chanel Dress

Kristen Stewart and Chanel have done it again. On March 4, the Spencer star attended the 37 Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where she was awarded the American Riviera Award for her achievements and contributions to the film industry. Presenting the trophy—which has previously been awarded to the likes of Martin Scorsese, Renée Zellweger, and more—was Charlize Theron.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Decider.com

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Is Samuel L. Jackson Like You’ve Never Seen Him Before

For decades, Samuel L. Jackson has built a career out of being the strongest, smartest, and coolest guy in the room. That’s part of what makes The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey so remarkable. Walter Mosley’s heartfelt and gorgeous saga about dementia doesn’t center around man defined by strength. Instead, it’s about a man racing to atone for his past. It’s a subtle archetypal shift that proves once again that Jackson is one of the greatest actors of our time.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy