Swiss-based operator of halted Nord Stream 2 pipeline has laid off all headquarters staff and is said to be near bankruptcy

By Associated Press
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
A worker put a lid on a pipe in 2019 at a pipeline construction site in northeastern Germany. tobias schwarz/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

BERLIN — Local authorities in Switzerland are indicating that the company that ran Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline that was built to bring Russian gas

to Germany and was halted last week, is close to bankruptcy.

Switzerland’s economy minister said on Monday that Nord Stream 2 had dismissed all the employees at its Zug, Switzerland, headquarters.

On Monday, the head of the Zug regional government’s economy department, Silvia Thalmann-Gut, told Swiss outlet Blick TV that “this isn’t a mass dismissal — it’s a mass dismissal if a company would continue to exist. But in this case, it’s a bankruptcy.”

She said she was informed that 100 to 110 employees were affected, rather than the 140 that the economy minister cited.

The Zug economy department later told German news agency dpa that Nord Stream 2 has “massive payment difficulties” because of sanctions but that no bankruptcy has yet been registered.

In an email, Nord Stream 2 spokesman Ulrich Lissek denied that the company was close to bankruptcy but confirmed it had dismissed all its employees in Zug.

The pipeline is owned by Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom with investment from several European companies.

The German government moved to halt the pipeline’s certification on Feb. 22, after Russia recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden President then directed his administration to impose sanctions on the operating company.

Jeff Burton
2d ago

Not only has Biden shown he can destroy 10’s of thousands of American and Canadian jobs, he’s shown he can also destroy thousands of European jobs too!

Cypress47
2d ago

Just like what happened here when Biden halted the Keystone. Talk about that, then I can worry about Europe.

Wayne Gouin
2d ago

republicans have been laid off for many years haven't had a decent idea for. helping the American people in so long. people cannot remember. it

