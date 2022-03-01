ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slot-machine maker Scientific Games changing its name to Light & Wonder

By Katherine Sayre
 7 days ago
Scientific Games Corp. gaming chips sit on a table during the Global Gaming Expo Asia in Macau, China, in May 2019. Bloomberg News

Slot-machine and game developer Scientific Games Corp. said it plans to rebrand as Light & Wonder Inc. after the company shed its lottery and sports-betting businesses to focus on content for casinos and online gambling.

said it expects to announce the name change and its latest earnings report on Tuesday.

The company has said it seeks to increase its digital revenue share to 50% by 2024 by developing games to be shared across platforms, in slot-machines seen in casinos, in online gambling—also known as iGaming—and social gaming.

“That’s where the world is trending because in iGaming, particularly in the United States, the land-based operators are getting digital licenses, and they want to provide their players 360-degree access to the games that they have,” Scientific Games Chief Executive Barry Cottle said in an interview.

