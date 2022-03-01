ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Ukraine: Cambridge couple paint house blue and yellow

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UK couple have painted their house in the colours of the Ukraine flag to show their support for the country. Rend Platings and her husband Michael said they decided to paint their semi-detached home in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

British couple still stuck in Ukraine waiting for surrogate baby’s documents

A British couple in Ukraine have described the “bizarre” and “worrying” wait for their surrogate-born baby’s emergency travel document.Thousands of Britons are being urged to leave the country immediately over growing concerns that Russia could launch an invasion in the coming days, despite diplomatic efforts to avert war.Ben Garratt, 40, and his wife, Alice live in Queen’s Park, north London, but moved to Kyiv in December where their son was born thanks to the “very different surrogacy laws” in Ukraine that allow for a swifter IVF and surrogacy process.Mr Garratt, who works in stakeholder engagement at London North Eastern...
EUROPE
BBC

Ukraine crisis: UK couple home with Kyiv-born surrogate baby

A British couple from north London who lived in Ukraine for seven weeks to have a surrogate baby have managed to return home after securing emergency travel documents for their son. Ben Garratt and his wife Alice moved to Kyiv at the end of December after the surrogate birth of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Cambridge#Russian#Bbc News
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy