Presidential Election

President Biden to deliver his 1st State of the Union address

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 key takeaways from Biden's 1st State of the Union. President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address looked very different Tuesday night than it would have a few weeks ago -- before Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation kept rising and coronavirus guidance dramatically shifted. From the war in...

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
Steve Bannon Warns Mike Pence He'll Take Refusal To Toss 2020 Vote 'To Your Grave'

Steve Bannon darkly warned Mike Pence on Friday that the former vice president will take his decision not to overturn the 2020 presidential election “to your grave.”. Bannon’s comments came after Pence publicly defended his refusal to hijack the Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6, 2021, to negate Joe Biden’s victory. Trump was “wrong,” Pence said, to insist that a vice president has the power to single-handedly toss election results.
Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
