WINTERSET, Iowa — As the sun rose in Winterset, Iowa, a church prepared to serve people the food and warmth they needed in the wake of Saturday's devastating tornado. Winterset's New Bridge Church opened as an emergency shelter in the aftermath of the disaster, allowing anyone whose homes were destroyed or damaged a place to stay the night and charge their phones before the troubling days ahead.

WINTERSET, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO