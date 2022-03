Following a dominant season at the University of Michigan, Aidan Hutchinson is considered by just about everyone to be one of the top EDGE prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, though you never really know what is going to happen in NFL Draft until it actually happens, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Hutchinson will be one of the first players selected. Heck, I would not be surprised at all to see the Jacksonville Jaguars select him with the No. 1 overall pick.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO