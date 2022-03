Given that 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story delved into how the Rebellion obtained the plans for the first Death Star, it stood to reason that Darth Vader would eventually show up. Sure enough, the looming Sith Lord appeared in two scenes, with the latter seeing him slice through a group of Rebel troopers while trying to reacquire the space station’s schematics. It was among the Star Wars movie’s best scenes, and Gary Whitta, who worked on the Rogue One screenplay, recently recalled how Lord of the Rings’ Peter Jackson reacted when he first saw this moment that had been kept secret from the main cast.

