ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

GM: Giants open to trade talks for any player, including Saquon Barkley

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kOR04_0eSqBRtr00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Schoen knows he has a lot of work to do to turn around the New York Giants and the team's new general manager says he'll leave no stone unturned in his rebuild of the roster. That could even mean a trade involving former No. 2 overall pick Saquon Barkley.

"We're still working through that, but I'm open to everything. Like whether it's trading player for player. I'll listen to anybody," Schoen told reporters at the 2022 NFL Combine when asked about the possibility of a trade involving Barkley. "I'm not going to say we're open for business on the entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they're interested in any of our players, I'll certainly listen.

"We're in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we're not in very good salary cap health. I'm not going to say yes to every deal, but I'm definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants."

According to Over The Cap, the Giants are currently projected to be just over $12 million over the salary cap when it's set later this month. In January, Peter King of NBC reported that Schoen planned to clear $40 million in space this spring.

Barkley, 25, is set to play the 2022 season on the roughly $7.2 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The running back was Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 after leading the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. He has struggled to recreate that production, though, due largely to injuries, including an ACL tear that cost him 14 games in 2020.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson has harsh words for Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is the latest member to join the cast of the Hollywood series “Everybody Hates Russ.”. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great appeared Saturday on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” and tore into Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. “Quit battling the press,” Johnson advised Westbrook, per Harrison Faigen...
NBA
Yardbarker

Watch: Julius Randle ejected after shoving Cam Johnson

Julius Randle was ejected from Friday night’s Phoenix Suns- New York Knicks game after shoving Cam Johnson. Randle and Johnson got physical while working for a rebound late in the third quarter. Randle didn’t like it and went after the Suns big man, giving him a shove. The...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Nfl Combine#American Football#The New York Giants#Nbc#Acl
Yardbarker

Packers, four-time MVP QB Aaron Rodgers agree to record-setting four-year, $200 million contract

With fellow legendary signal-callers Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady recently hanging up the cleats (for now), Rodgers now arguably becomes the face of the quarterback position not only for elder statesmen, but for the entire NFL. Brady is 44 years old and called it quits in early February, while Roethlisberger (unlike "TB12" and Rodgers) had been struggling with on-field production in recent seasons, turned 40 last week and announced his retirement in late January.
NFL
Yardbarker

Memphis ends regular season with blowout of No. 14 Houston

The Memphis Tigers look well-positioned to earn an NCAA Tournament berth after finishing the regular season with a 75-61 win against the No. 14 Houston Cougars on Sunday. The win was the Tigers' 10th in their last 11 games with the team bouncing back from a 9-8 start to the season to finish 19-9 overall. A 13-5 record for Memphis in conference play means it'll have the second or third seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament beginning Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: LSU head coach Kim Mulkey goes nuts on official, gets technical foul

Kim Mulkey was called for a technical foul on Friday night after going nuts on an official. Mulkey, who is in her first season as LSU’s head coach, was upset about the lack of a foul call as one of her players shot a 3-pointer late in the game. Mulkey shouted at the official and then ran onto the court to protest the lack of a call.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Colby Covington could get third shot at UFC champ Kamaru Usman, says Dana White

Colby Covington already lost two welterweight championship fights against Kamaru Usman, but a third meeting may be in the cards one day, according to UFC president Dana White. Covington, 34, solidified his placement as the top contender in the 170-pound division Saturday night with a dominant, unanimous decision victory over two-time title challenger Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers to remain with Packers on record four-year, $200M deal

The Packers made it clear all offseason that they were committed to Rodgers. The fact that they gave the 38-year-old Rodgers $153 million guaranteed shows how serious they were. Several reports had indicated that the Packers were prepared to make Rodgers the highest-paid player in the NFL. Rodgers was said...
NFL
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady still following 'TB12 Method' amid comeback rumors

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is still attached to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season even if there is anything to the rumors constantly linking him with unretiring and pursuing a move to a different contender, specifically the San Francisco 49ers. Rich Eisen of NFL...
NFL
Yardbarker

Andrew Berry Sends Clear Message About Jedrick Wills

Among the many topics covered, Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke about the team’s offensive tackle situation at his Tuesday afternoon press conference at the 2022 NFL Combine. He talked about Jack Conklin‘s health. Conklin, who just restructured his contract last week to create $4 million in additional...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jeanie Buss getting advice on Lakers from Phil Jackson?

Controlling owner Jeanie Buss appears to have added another cook to the Los Angeles Lakers’ kitchen. Bill Oram of The Athletic reported on Monday that legendary head coach Phil Jackson, who is Buss’s former fiancé, has been in frequent contact with Buss on Lakers team matters throughout the NBA season. The complicated situation with guard Russell Westbrook is a topic that has especially drawn Jackson’s interest, Oram adds.
NBA
Yardbarker

Seahawks to release LB Bobby Wagner shortly after trading QB Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks dramatically reshaped the future of their franchise Tuesday by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and they completed the makeover later in the day by informing linebacker Bobby Wagner that he will be released. Wagner, 31, was informed of his impending release Tuesday, according to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns place franchise tag on TE David Njoku

If reports and also individuals working for the Cleveland Browns are to be believed, the AFC North side will have quarterback Baker Mayfield begin the 2022 NFL season playing on the fifth-year option attached to his rookie contract. They'll also feature a new-look wide receiver room if Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and tight end Austin Hooper all leave the club this month as widely expected.
NFL
Yardbarker

Teams willing to give Mitchell Trubisky a deal worth $10M per year?

Mitchell Trubisky is expected to be one of the surprising winners of free agency this offseason, and it sounds like he will have a legitimate shot to compete for a starting job heading into 2022. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that at least five teams are interested in Trubisky...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy