ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa non-profit working to evacuate Americans from Ukraine

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xXjc6_0eSqBLqj00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Driving a vanload of Americans and Europeans across Ukraine, combat veteran and co-founder of Project Dynamo Bryan Stern has been working to evacuate Americans from Ukraine while it’s under attack from Russia.

“I’m here in Kyiv and you can probably hear the air raid sirens because they are bombing on the other side of the city and they’re shooting on that side of the city,” Stern said.

The need to evacuate came when some Americans chose to stay in the country even after warnings from the U.S. State Department.

“Our mission is primarily Americans, but we’re also, especially on this current ride we’ve got Brits, we’ve helped Germans, we’ve helped Romanians and Ukrainians,” said co-founder Matthew Herring from his office in Tampa.

Project Dynamo is funded by private donations and people contact the group online when they need to escape during escalating tensions.

The work is dangerous, but Herring says they are committed to getting out everyone that they can.

“Somebody’s got to go. If there are Americans there that are in trouble, we’re not going to tell em no,” said Herring.

Project DYNAMO depends on donations and Stern said Ukraine evacuations will cost more than Afghanistan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

VIDEO: Ukrainian boy cries, screams while leaving father behind

IRPIN, Ukraine (NBC News Channel) — A boy on Tuesday was upset as his police officer father attempted to say goodbye to him in the Ukrainian town of irpin, as his family fled from advancing Russian troops. The boy was seen kicking his father’s uniform and hitting his helmet as the police officer parts from […]
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ukraine#Russia#Us State Department#Europeans#The U S State Department#Brits#Germans#Romanians#Ukrainians#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WFLA

WFLA

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy