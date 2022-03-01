CRA agreement approved by city and county

BAY COUNTY Fla. ( WMBB ) – Bay County commissioners approved a plan to expand Panama City’s Downtown North Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA.

They approved an interlocal agreement at Tuesday’s commission meeting. It will allow Panama City officials to extend the CRA boundary north and west.

It will include the Panama City Mall, land along the railroad tracks on Highway 231, and Bay High School. CRAs allow cities to keep property tax revenues and use them to revitalize the blighted area.

“We are just glad to partner with Panama City, and this will be a win-win for the county and the city, and so instead of it all going one way in this agreement, it is going to help out all of the citizens,” Commissioner Bill Dozier said.

City officials will now be able to control changes and development taking place in those particular areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.