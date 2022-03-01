ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coors Light ditches plastic rings from packaging

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 7 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— Coors Light announced Tuesday that it will no longer use plastic rings in its packaging to reduce plastic waste.

The company will be eliminating the use of plastic rings across its global operations. It said its goal is to be the largest beer brand in North America to take such a measure.

The Molson Coors Beverage Company said it will invest $85 million to allow Coors Light to switch to recyclable cardboard-wrap carriers.

According to Coors Light, this will reduce plastic waste by 1.7 million pounds per year.

The new packaging will be displayed at the “Plastic-Free Future Mart by Coors Light,” a super sustainable pop-up concept store in New York City.

These are the most popular items bought online in 2021

Buying items online has become commonplace, especially for certain generations. Baby boomers, for instance, have seen a significant shift in their online purchasing habits since the COVID-19 pandemic, and have increased their share of online spending from 25% to 37%. Gen Xers saw an increase as well, rising from 39% to 47%.
State agency cuts care for Tampa Bay woman with severe autism, mom says

A Tampa Bay area mother is pleading for help, as her daughter loses access to critical care. Kathy Lewis' daughter, Remington lives with a severe form of autism, requiring assistance. For nearly five years, the young woman has received around-the-clock care at home. Now the state is threatening to cut that care.
TAMPA, FL
Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
