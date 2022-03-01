Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Off injury report for Wednesday

Noel (foot) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers. Noel was previously off the Knicks' injury report for the first two games coming out of the All-Star break, but reports surfaced shortly thereafter indicating the big man was only available in an emergency while he contends with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The center was also removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Phoenix, but he didn't see the court while Jericho Sims continued to serve as the primary backup to Mitchell Robinson. It's thus unclear if head coach Tom Thibodeau actually plans to include Noel in the rotation Sunday, as the 27-year-old may not be fully healthy despite technically being available once again.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO