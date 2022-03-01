ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Off injury report for Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Brogdon (Achilles) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Off injury report

Noel (foot) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers. Noel was previously off the Knicks' injury report for the first two games coming out of the All-Star break, but reports surfaced shortly thereafter indicating the big man was only available in an emergency while he contends with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The center was also removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's game in Phoenix, but he didn't see the court while Jericho Sims continued to serve as the primary backup to Mitchell Robinson. It's thus unclear if head coach Tom Thibodeau actually plans to include Noel in the rotation Sunday, as the 27-year-old may not be fully healthy despite technically being available once again.
NBA
NBC Sports

Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Zach LaVine: Can't stop the bleeding

LaVine totaled 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 121-106 loss to Philadelphia. He also had five turnovers. LaVine racked up a team-high 24 points and has knocked down multiple threes in six consecutive contests. The Bulls are on a five game losing streak, but LaVine has scored admirably over that stretch -- exceeding 20 points against Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Miami and Memphis. While the lack of victories against quality opponents in concerning, LaVine will look to right the ship Wednesday against the Pistons.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Will Barton: Listed as questionable

Barton (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Warriors, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Barton sprained his left ankle during Sunday's overtime win over the Pelicans, but Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game that the issue doesn't appear to be too serious. Either way, if Barton is sidelined Monday, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Bones Hyland are all candidates for increased roles.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Wesley Matthews (hamstring) off of injury report for Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Wesley Matthews (hamstring) has been removed from the injury report ahead of the team's Tuesday game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Matthews will be available for Tuesday's game after sitting out a single game with a hamstring issue. The 35-year-old veteran is still averaging a solid 19.7 minutes per game with the Bucks this year.
NBA
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Dealing with calf soreness

Gobert is questionable for Monday's contest against the Mavericks due to left calf soreness, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert finished Sunday's win over the Thunder with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes, but he apparently aggravated his calf injury as well. A left calf strain caused Gobert to miss nine consecutive games in February, so the Jazz will likely be extremely cautious with their big man moving forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Remains out Tuesday

Booker (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic. Booker will be sidelined for a fourth consecutive game due to the league's health and safety protocols. Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are in line for additional run once again.
NBA

